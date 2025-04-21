Cipla's Goa API facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Cipla announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medispray Laboratories, has received a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its API manufacturing facility located in Goa.

According to an exchange filing dated 20 January 2025, the USFDA conducted an inspection of the Medispray facility from 14 to 20 January 2025. The inspection concluded with the issuance of one observation in Form 483.

In an email communication dated 11 April 2025, which was received by Cipla on 17 April 2025, the USFDA confirmed the VAI classification for the facility.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 17 April 2025, after market hours.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 48.73% to Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,055.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 7.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,072.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.34% to Rs 1,520.65 on the BSE.

