Swaraj Engines posts 29% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board approves engine capacity expansion plan

Swaraj Engines has reported 29.1% rise in net profit to Rs 45.42 crore on a 29.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 454.16 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 397.60 crore, up 29.5% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 61.22 crore, which is higher by 29.7% as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 47.19 crore posted in the same period last year.

The company's engine sales stood at 45,594 units in Q4 FY25 as compared to 35,344 units in Q4 FY24, up 29% YoY.

Swaraj Engines has posted 20.4% increase in net profit to Rs 165.98 crore on a 18.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,681.89 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

Considering year on year robust growth & to secure the future demand for engines, the board of the company has approved the engine capacity expansion plan, increasing the current capacity from 195,000 units to 240,000 units per annum. This investment also allows the company to upgrade its manufacturing technology to produce engines as per the future technology needs.

Also Read

The total projected expenditure for this expansion will be financed through internal generations / surplus funds available with the company.

The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 104.50 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Swaraj Engines is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 4175 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News