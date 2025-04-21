Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Engines posts 29% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board approves engine capacity expansion plan

Swaraj Engines posts 29% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; board approves engine capacity expansion plan

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Swaraj Engines has reported 29.1% rise in net profit to Rs 45.42 crore on a 29.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 454.16 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 397.60 crore, up 29.5% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 61.22 crore, which is higher by 29.7% as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 47.19 crore posted in the same period last year.

The company's engine sales stood at 45,594 units in Q4 FY25 as compared to 35,344 units in Q4 FY24, up 29% YoY.

Swaraj Engines has posted 20.4% increase in net profit to Rs 165.98 crore on a 18.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,681.89 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

Considering year on year robust growth & to secure the future demand for engines, the board of the company has approved the engine capacity expansion plan, increasing the current capacity from 195,000 units to 240,000 units per annum. This investment also allows the company to upgrade its manufacturing technology to produce engines as per the future technology needs.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800pts, Nifty above 24,100; banks, IT, financials lead

HDFC Life slips 2% in firm market: Here's what investors should know

HCLTech Q4 results: Check date, time, expectations, dividend

Crypto markets gains steam: Bitcoin's rise above $87k fuels market optimism

TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Should you buy IT stocks post Q4FY25 results?

The total projected expenditure for this expansion will be financed through internal generations / surplus funds available with the company.

The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 104.50 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Swaraj Engines is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 4175 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cipla's Goa API facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Netripples Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Emcure Pharma's pune facility receives VAI status from USFDA

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story