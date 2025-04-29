Oberoi Realty slips after Q4 PAT tanks 45% YoY to Rs 433 cr

Oberoi Realty fell 1.96% to Rs 1,623.20 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 577.10 crore, registering a de-growth of 40.58% from Rs 971.28 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 681.26 crore in the March quarter of 2025, down 34.01% as against Rs 1,032.36 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman & MD, Oberoi Realty, said, The Indian economy continues to grow at a steady pace, the fastest amongst the major economies amidst global uncertainties. Fueled by rising affluence and lifestyle aspirations, luxury real estate continues to witness sustained demand. At Oberoi Realty, we are pleased to report a quarter driven by steady sustenance residential sales and notable milestones across our verticals.

We are particularly excited about the launch of Sky City Mall in Borivali, which received an overwhelming response from both consumers and leading retail brands. Our commercial portfolio, including Commerz III, continues to attract marquee tenants, reflecting robust office leasing demand. With a slew of upcoming project launches, we are confident of capitalizing on the real estate demand. Lastly, we continue to explore attractive business development opportunities that will help us deliver consistent, long-term value across our offerings."

Meanwhile, the company announced a fourth interim dividend for the current financial year of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the payment will be May 5. The interim dividend will be paid starting from May 26.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News