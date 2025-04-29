Bharat Forge Ltd Surges 2.65%

Bharat Forge Ltd has lost 1.72% over last one month compared to 5.37% gain in BSE Auto index and 3.85% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Forge Ltd gained 2.65% today to trade at Rs 1146.75. The BSE Auto index is up 0.41% to quote at 50264.91. The index is up 5.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Uno Minda Ltd increased 2.39% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd added 2.11% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 0.11 % over last one year compared to the 7.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Forge Ltd has lost 1.72% over last one month compared to 5.37% gain in BSE Auto index and 3.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4629 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 60853 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1826.2 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 919.1 on 07 Apr 2025.

