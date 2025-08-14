Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.44% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of Minal Industries rose 43.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.44% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.0412.317.475.610.900.800.770.670.530.37

