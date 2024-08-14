Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.40% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 77.65% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.40% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.068.41 -87 OPM %-42.4512.13 -PBDT0.552.00 -73 PBT0.421.95 -78 NP0.190.85 -78
