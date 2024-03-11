Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 57.47 points or 0.79% at 7293.31 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.81%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.22%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.9%),DLF Ltd (up 0.8%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.3%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.26%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.72%), and Sobha Ltd (down 1.37%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 105.38 or 0.14% at 74014.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.5 points or 0.09% at 22474.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 223.86 points or 0.5% at 44429.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.35 points or 0.39% at 13556.52.

On BSE,1368 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

