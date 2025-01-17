Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 257.56 points or 1% at 26041.64 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.07%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.92%),Oil India Ltd (up 0.89%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.64%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.59%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.25%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.04%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 166.91 or 0.32% at 52141.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 15.04 points or 0.1% at 15109.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.95 points or 0.49% at 23197.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 455.95 points or 0.59% at 76586.87.

On BSE,1506 shares were trading in green, 1490 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

