Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 402.83 points or 1.51% at 27077.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.48%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.28%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.21%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.52%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.12%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.13%), Oil India Ltd (down 1.08%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.69%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 185.83 or 0.39% at 47551.37.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 112.19 points or 0.76% at 14945.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.45 points or 0.42% at 24449.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 323.46 points or 0.4% at 80825.45.

On BSE,1956 shares were trading in green, 1196 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

