Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 577.09 points or 2.16% at 26195.56 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (down 6.95%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.38%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.91%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.7%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.46%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.89%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.73%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.75%), turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 482.88 or 0.88% at 54178.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 85.93 points or 0.55% at 15629.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 155.8 points or 0.66% at 23533.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 524.94 points or 0.67% at 77623.55.

On BSE,1283 shares were trading in green, 2588 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

