Oil and Gas stocks slide

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 80.58 points or 0.29% at 27794.75 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.76%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.41%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.61%),Linde India Ltd (down 0.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.37%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.38%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.15%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 59.01 or 0.08% at 74168.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.4 points or 0.11% at 22490.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.86 points or 0.41% at 45989.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.77 points or 0.29% at 13854.57.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1488 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

