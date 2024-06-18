Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 55.55 points or 0.19% at 29555.72 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.89%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.15%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.67%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.23%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (up 2.45%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.35%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 446.19 or 0.87% at 51646.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 76.51 points or 0.49% at 15705.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.5 points or 0.3% at 23535.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.47 points or 0.31% at 77232.24.

On BSE,2114 shares were trading in green, 1823 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

