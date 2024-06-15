Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India commences ESG initiatives to achieve net zero emission by 2040

Oil India announced the commencement of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy initiatives. The program was held on 14 June 2024, in Noida, in collaboration with a global management consulting firms. These ESG strategy initiatives are a critical part of OIL's ambitious target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040. The initiative encompasses not only emissions reduction but also principles related to a Just Energy Transition, signifying a major advancement in OIL's commitment to sustainable development.

The comprehensive ESG strategy initiatives will address various environmental, social, and governance aspects, including emissions reduction, renewable energy initiatives, biodiversity conservation, human rights, employee diversity, and inclusiveness. Through this initiative, OIL aims to set a benchmark in the industry for responsible and forward-thinking energy practices, aligning with national and global sustainability goals and pursuing its ambition to be a leader in the sector.

