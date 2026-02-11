Oil India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 480.2, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15% in last one year as compared to a 12.51% rally in NIFTY and a 16.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 480.2, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25928.9. The Sensex is at 84179.58, down 0.11%.Oil India Ltd has gained around 12.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36671, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.63 lakh shares in last one month.