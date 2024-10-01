Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 13.77 points or 0.44% at 3131.05 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 4.09%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 3.02%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.67%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.61%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.36%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.38%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.04%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 3.08%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.52%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.28%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.72 or 0.5% at 57414.65.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.1 points or 0.25% at 17093.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.45 points or 0.05% at 25798.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 33.88 points or 0.04% at 84265.9.

On BSE,2291 shares were trading in green, 1618 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

