Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 171.09 points or 0.54% at 31664.22 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.38%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.99%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.94%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.77%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.26%), were the top losers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.22%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.95%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.77%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.72 or 0.5% at 57414.65.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.1 points or 0.25% at 17093.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.45 points or 0.05% at 25798.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 33.88 points or 0.04% at 84265.9.

On BSE,2291 shares were trading in green, 1618 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

