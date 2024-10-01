Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 36.13 points or 0.42% at 8556.53 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.04%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.44%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.85%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.38%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.77%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.91%), DLF Ltd (up 1.43%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.38%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.72 or 0.5% at 57414.65.