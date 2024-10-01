Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 36.13 points or 0.42% at 8556.53 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.04%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.44%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.85%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.38%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.77%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.91%), DLF Ltd (up 1.43%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.38%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.72 or 0.5% at 57414.65.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.1 points or 0.25% at 17093.72.
The Nifty 50 index was down 12.45 points or 0.05% at 25798.4.
The BSE Sensex index was down 33.88 points or 0.04% at 84265.9.
On BSE,2291 shares were trading in green, 1618 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.
