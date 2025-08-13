Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 163108.12 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 1.71% to Rs 9804.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9974.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 163108.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168967.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163108.12168967.9815.7412.8924911.1021626.0315527.1413125.399804.079974.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News