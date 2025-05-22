Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 27.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 170811.73 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 27.00% to Rs 7322.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10031.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 170811.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.29% to Rs 36225.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49143.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 663262.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 653170.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

170811.73172137.07663262.31653170.7712.9313.4913.4015.6722200.3624723.5987754.92105705.7413157.0516303.3252548.9575265.647322.8210031.7936225.6149143.93

