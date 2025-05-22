Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 27.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 27.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 170811.73 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 27.00% to Rs 7322.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10031.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 170811.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.29% to Rs 36225.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49143.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 663262.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 653170.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales170811.73172137.07 -1 663262.31653170.77 2 OPM %12.9313.49 -13.4015.67 - PBDT22200.3624723.59 -10 87754.92105705.74 -17 PBT13157.0516303.32 -19 52548.9575265.64 -30 NP7322.8210031.79 -27 36225.6149143.93 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 38.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Azad India Mobility reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story