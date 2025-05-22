Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 38.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 176.70 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 38.45% to Rs 31.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 176.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 167.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 747.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 614.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

