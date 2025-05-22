Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 4.00 crore

Net Loss of Daikaffil Chemicals India reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 7.50 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.000 0 7.500 0 OPM %-10.250 --24.000 - PBDT-0.20-1.16 83 -1.33-1.54 14 PBT-0.28-0.84 67 -1.60-1.89 15 NP-0.35-0.95 63 -1.59-1.90 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story