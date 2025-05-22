Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 156.23 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 6.92% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 156.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.91% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 661.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 685.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

