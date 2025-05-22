Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 18.12 crore

Net loss of Chartered Logistics reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.46% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 76.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.1220.0576.6171.64-4.978.934.755.61-1.041.933.392.38-1.011.431.790.19-0.971.911.390.67

