Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 166770.63 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 125.00% to Rs 10107.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4492.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 166770.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164066.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.08% to Rs 49221.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36709.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 643037.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 684829.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales166770.63164066.72 2 643037.01684829.22 -6 OPM %13.9312.52 -15.9911.28 - PBDT24824.6621129.72 17 107259.2477465.42 38 PBT16961.7714386.13 18 78496.5052883.97 48 NP10107.364492.25 125 49221.3836709.33 34

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

