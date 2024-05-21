Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.25% in the March 2024 quarter

AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 255.65 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies declined 45.25% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 255.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 223.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 32.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 952.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales255.65223.24 15 952.23813.60 17 OPM %12.7120.94 -13.9917.89 - PBDT25.4433.69 -24 86.81115.58 -25 PBT15.9226.98 -41 53.0289.06 -40 NP8.7115.91 -45 32.81-5.23 LP

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

