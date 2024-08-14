OK Play India consolidated net profit rises 141.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 39.81 crore

Net profit of OK Play India rose 141.67% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.8143.25 -8 OPM %6.1315.75 -PBDT4.693.52 33 PBT1.020.53 92 NP0.870.36 142

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

