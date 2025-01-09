Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 199.56 points or 1.78% at 11033.96 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (down 6.95%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 5.9%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.38%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 3.2%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 3.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.91%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.7%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.28%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.72%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.64%).

On the other hand, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 5.26%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.75%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 3.48%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 482.88 or 0.88% at 54178.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 85.93 points or 0.55% at 15629.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 155.8 points or 0.66% at 23533.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 524.94 points or 0.67% at 77623.55.

On BSE,1283 shares were trading in green, 2588 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

