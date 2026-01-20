Ola Electric Mobility slips on top-level management change

Ola Electric Mobility fell 5.67% to Rs 33.75 after the electric vehicle maker announced a change in its top finance leadership.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Deepak Rastogi has been appointed chief financial officer with effect from 20 January 2026. He succeeds Harish Abichandani, who resigned from the post citing personal reasons, effective at the close of business on 19 January 2026.

The company added that its board approved Rastogi's appointment at a meeting held on January 19. With over three decades of experience spanning finance, strategy and governance roles, Rastogi will also be designated as a key managerial personnel and will be part of Ola Electric's senior management team from January 20.