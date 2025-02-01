Ola Electric records 24,341 registrations in Jan'25

Ola Electric, announced the registration numbers for the month of January 2025. The company commanded a market share of 25% and registered 24,341 units (as per VAHAN data) in January 2025, cementing its market leadership in the EV 2W segment. On the back of the strong S1 portfolio and the recently expanded sales and service network to 4,000 stores across the country, the company witnessed a massive 76.4% growth in registrations month-on-month.

