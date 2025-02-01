Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric records 24,341 registrations in Jan'25

Ola Electric records 24,341 registrations in Jan'25

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ola Electric, announced the registration numbers for the month of January 2025. The company commanded a market share of 25% and registered 24,341 units (as per VAHAN data) in January 2025, cementing its market leadership in the EV 2W segment. On the back of the strong S1 portfolio and the recently expanded sales and service network to 4,000 stores across the country, the company witnessed a massive 76.4% growth in registrations month-on-month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Middle class gives strength of India's growth, proposed new tax structure will substantially boost consumption

Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore in FY26, up around 11% on year

Ashok Leyland records sales 17,213 commercial vehicle units in Jan'25

Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story