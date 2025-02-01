Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Middle class gives strength of India's growth, proposed new tax structure will substantially boost consumption

Middle class gives strength of India's growth, proposed new tax structure will substantially boost consumption

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Democracy, Demography and Demand are key pillars of Viksit Bharat journey. She said that the middle class gives strength of Indias growth and the Government has periodically hiked the Nil tax slab in recognition to their contribution. She said the proposed new tax structure will substantially boost consumption, savings and investment, by putting more money in the hands of the middle class.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore in FY26, up around 11% on year

Ashok Leyland records sales 17,213 commercial vehicle units in Jan'25

Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Indices trade with tiny losses; VIX drops over 12%

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story