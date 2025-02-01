Middle class gives strength of India's growth, proposed new tax structure will substantially boost consumption

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Democracy, Demography and Demand are key pillars of Viksit Bharat journey. She said that the middle class gives strength of Indias growth and the Government has periodically hiked the Nil tax slab in recognition to their contribution. She said the proposed new tax structure will substantially boost consumption, savings and investment, by putting more money in the hands of the middle class.

