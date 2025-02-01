Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore in FY26, up around 11% on year

Union Budget announced today revealed the Revised Estimates for government finances. For 2024-25, the FM said that the Revised Estimate of the total receipts other than borrowings is Rs 31.47 lakh crore, of which the net tax receipts are Rs 25.57 lakh crore. She added that the Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 47.16 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about Rs 10.18 lakh crore. For FY 2025-26, the Union Finance Minister stated that the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 34.96 lakh crore and ₹50.65 lakh crore respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore.

