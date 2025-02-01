Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore in FY26, up around 11% on year

Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore in FY26, up around 11% on year

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Budget announced today revealed the Revised Estimates for government finances. For 2024-25, the FM said that the Revised Estimate of the total receipts other than borrowings is Rs 31.47 lakh crore, of which the net tax receipts are Rs 25.57 lakh crore. She added that the Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 47.16 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about Rs 10.18 lakh crore. For FY 2025-26, the Union Finance Minister stated that the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 34.96 lakh crore and ₹50.65 lakh crore respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland records sales 17,213 commercial vehicle units in Jan'25

Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Indices trade with tiny losses; VIX drops over 12%

Market trades flat ahead of Union Budget; Nifty holds 23,500

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story