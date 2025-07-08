Ola Electric rolls out its most advance software upgrade - MoveOS 5

Ola Electric announced the mass roll out of its MoveOS 5 software. MoveOS is the company's proprietary and in-house developed software for both its S1 range of scooters and the recently launched Roadster X motorcycles. With the upgrade to MoveOS 5, the company has unlocked more potential of its product by offering enhanced performance, better reliability, and increased range.
Spokesperson, Ola Electric said, MoveOS 5 is the latest upgrade in our journey to build the most advanced and intelligent OS for EV two wheelers. This upgrade isn't just about new features, it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability, and range of our vehicles. With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring, more user control over ride settings, we're enabling our riders to get more out of every ride. MoveOS 5 is a reflection of our commitment to continuous innovation and product evolution, and it's been engineered to deliver a riding experience that is not only more personalized, but also more robust, efficient, and future-ready.
The MoveOS 5 upgrade will be rolled-out to all S1 and Roadster X via an OTA upgrade starting this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app