Ola Electric rolls out its most advance software upgrade - MoveOS 5

Ola Electric announced the mass roll out of its MoveOS 5 software. MoveOS is the company's proprietary and in-house developed software for both its S1 range of scooters and the recently launched Roadster X motorcycles. With the upgrade to MoveOS 5, the company has unlocked more potential of its product by offering enhanced performance, better reliability, and increased range.

Spokesperson, Ola Electric said, MoveOS 5 is the latest upgrade in our journey to build the most advanced and intelligent OS for EV two wheelers. This upgrade isn't just about new features, it fundamentally enhances the performance, reliability, and range of our vehicles. With smarter energy management, real-time system monitoring, more user control over ride settings, we're enabling our riders to get more out of every ride. MoveOS 5 is a reflection of our commitment to continuous innovation and product evolution, and it's been engineered to deliver a riding experience that is not only more personalized, but also more robust, efficient, and future-ready.