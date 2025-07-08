Nifty ends above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest gains today, buoyed by positive sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed the implementation of new tariffs to August 1. The Nifty settled above the 25,500 level. Realty, private bank, and IT shares advanced, while consumer durables, pharma, and auto shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 270.01 points or 0.32% to 83,712.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 61.20 points or 0.24% to 25,522.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,969 shares rose and 2,064 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.90% to 12.20. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Travel Food Services received bids for 30,65,127 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:40 IST on Tuesday (8 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (7 July 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (9 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 2.29% to 38,248.80. The index declined 2.42% in the past two trading sessions. Titan Company (down 6.16%), PG Electroplast (down 2.63%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.56%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.26%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.01%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.97%), Blue Star (down 0.91%), Havells India (down 0.31%) declined. On the other hand, Bata India (up 1.12%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.92%) and Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.75%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.02%. The company said that its total production jumped 20.15% to 83,435 units in the month of June 2025, compared with 69,441 units produced in the same period last year.

Ceinsys Tech rallied 0.78%. The company received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 114.99 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Tata Motors rose 0.60%. The company said that Jaguar Land Rovers wholesale volumes for Q1 FY26 were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% compared with Q1 FY25. P N Gadgil Jewellers fell 0.84%. The company reported a 2.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total revenue to Rs 1,713.7 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up from Rs 1,667.5 crore in the same period last year. Meghna Infracon Infrastructure added 4.33% after the company announced the signing of a development agreement with Jose Ville for a redevelopment of a residential project in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Rajesh Power Services rose 4.75% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 220.18 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL), Vadodara, Gujarat. Omaxe rallied 3.18% to Rs 105.30 after the company, through its subsidiary, announced a significant expansion in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore. Titan Company fell 6.19%. The company reported a decent performance in Q1 FY26, with its domestic jewellery business growing 18% year-on-year despite challenges from gold price volatility. Container Corporation of India (Concor) rose 0.45%. The company announced that its total throughput jumped 11.29% to Rs 12,90,101 Twenty Foot Equivalent (TEUs) units in Q1 FY26 compared with 11,59,251 TEUs in Q1 FY25.

Global Markets: Most European markets traded higher, while most Asian shares ended higher on Tuesday, brushing off fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump. Trump, in a series of posts on Truth Social, announced steep new duties on goods from 14 countries, including key Asia-Pacific partners. Starting August 1, exports to the US from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia will face 25% tariffs. Indonesia is set to be hit with a 32% excise duty, while Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand will see 35% to 36% rates. Imports from Laos and Myanmar will be subject to a 40% duty.

Despite the tariff escalation, risk appetite remained firm across Asian bourses, though Wall Street reflected a more cautious tone overnight. US stocks pulled back from record highs on Monday, pressured by profit-taking and increased risk aversion in the tech sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also slid 0.9%. Tesla shares plunged, wiping out $68 billion in market capitalization, after CEO Elon Musk announced plans to launch a new political party. The move sparked concerns over further distractions from his leadership at the EV giant. In positive corporate news, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals rallied after the FDA approved its on-demand oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, marking the first of its kind in the US market.