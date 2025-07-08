China's benchmark end higher as US extends tariff negotiations period

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump gave an additional three-week grace period for tariff negotiations after unveiling new tariff rates for 14 trading partners.

The dollar fell while gold was steady as investors weighed Trump's new tariff threats and global growth risks. Oil traded lower after a decision by OPEC+ to restore more idled capacity.

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.70 percent to 3,497.48, with banks rallying as investors hunted for yield. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.09 percent to 24,148.07.

