Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 32.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 32.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.33% to Rs 313.94 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 32.74% to Rs 24.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.33% to Rs 313.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales313.94216.02 45 OPM %13.9818.66 -PBDT40.9234.27 19 PBT31.8525.26 26 NP24.0018.08 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story