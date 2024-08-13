Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 32.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.33% to Rs 313.94 croreNet profit of Olectra Greentech rose 32.74% to Rs 24.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.33% to Rs 313.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 216.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales313.94216.02 45 OPM %13.9818.66 -PBDT40.9234.27 19 PBT31.8525.26 26 NP24.0018.08 33
