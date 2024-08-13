Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.01% to Rs 41.96 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets declined 53.33% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.01% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.9623.842.268.180.931.850.911.830.841.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp