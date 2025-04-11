Olectra Greentech spurts on bagging LoA from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Olectra Greentech soared 4.49% to Rs 1,139.65 after the firm said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the supply and maintenance of 297 electric buses.

The order involves the supply of 297 electric buses on an outright sale basis, along with their maintenance. The buses will be delivered over a period of 11 months from the date of the LoA. The total value of the order is Rs 421.01 crore.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 71.68% to Rs 46.32 crore on a 50.62% rise in revenue to Rs 515.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

