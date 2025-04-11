Vedanta Ltd Spurts 3.79%, BSE Metal index Rises 2.67%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 13.55% over last one month compared to 8.85% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 3.79% today to trade at Rs 384.55. The BSE Metal index is up 2.67% to quote at 27328.82. The index is down 8.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.99% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.79% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 10.44 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 13.55% over last one month compared to 8.85% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43903 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 320.6 on 09 Apr 2024.

