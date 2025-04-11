Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd Spurts 3.79%, BSE Metal index Rises 2.67%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 3.79%, BSE Metal index Rises 2.67%

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta Ltd has lost 13.55% over last one month compared to 8.85% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 3.79% today to trade at Rs 384.55. The BSE Metal index is up 2.67% to quote at 27328.82. The index is down 8.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.99% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.79% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 10.44 % over last one year compared to the 0.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has lost 13.55% over last one month compared to 8.85% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43903 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 320.6 on 09 Apr 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Board of Aurionpro Solutions approves acquisition of Fintra Software

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

V-Mart Retail inaugurates its 500th store; Opens 62 stores in FY25

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story