Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 61.11% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 74.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.9836.992.394.220.640.540.420.260.290.18

