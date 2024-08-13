Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 102.70% to Rs 74.98 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 61.11% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 74.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.9836.99 103 OPM %2.394.22 -PBDT0.640.54 19 PBT0.420.26 62 NP0.290.18 61

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

