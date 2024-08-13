Veefin Group acquires Nityo Infotech Singapore's India invested business

The Veefin Group of Companies has announced its latest acquisition via one of its subsidiaries, acquiring 100% of Nityo Tech, which is the Nityo Infotech Singapore's India invested business. This marks the second acquisition by the Veefin group in the past two months. The parent company Nityo Infotech is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions in the financial services sector with a presence in over 44 countries and more than 3,000 clients served globally. Nityo Infotech operates across 15+ verticals, including Banking, Insurance, Telecom, Computing Software, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Manufacturing.

This acquisition positions Veefin and its group of companies to spearhead the ongoing wave of rapid digital transformation in the banking sector. Leveraging their existing infrastructure, they will extend digital transformation services across various banking verticals beyond lending. Veefin's strong brand presence in the banking sector will enable them to offer a comprehensive range of services and solutions to banks within a unified ecosystem with a focus on product engineering, AI and Data.

