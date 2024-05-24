Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 60.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.70% to Rs 295.71 croreNet profit of Om Infra declined 60.21% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 295.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 266.43% to Rs 47.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 1113.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 799.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
