Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 60.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 14.70% to Rs 295.71 crore

Net profit of Om Infra declined 60.21% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 295.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 266.43% to Rs 47.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 1113.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 799.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales295.71346.66 -15 1113.82799.21 39 OPM %8.676.04 -8.024.70 - PBDT17.6531.53 -44 92.3339.52 134 PBT16.0829.02 -45 85.6932.30 165 NP3.047.64 -60 47.1612.87 266

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

