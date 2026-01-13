Omaxe jumps after Rs 500 crore Ludhiana project announcement

Omaxe rose 4.57% to Rs 75.90 after the company unveiled plans to invest Rs 500 crore in a new mixed-use development project, Omaxe Chowk, in Ludhiana.

The stock's gain reflects positive market sentiment around the large-scale commercial and residential project, which spans approximately 5.25 acres and aims to blend high-street retail, luxury residences, dining and entertainment in one integrated destination.

Omaxe said the land parcel, located in Ludhiana's established Ghumar Mandi commercial zone, was secured through a competitive bid conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority, and is being developed on a leasehold basis. Management highlighted that Omaxe Chowk is designed to offer structured, contemporary urban planning with enhanced connectivity, pedestrian-friendly spaces and significant parking facilities.

The development is expected to boost local employment during construction and drive long-term economic activity through increased footfall, brand participation and retail engagement. The share price movement comes as investors react positively to Omaxes expanding portfolio and strategic push into experience-led, mixed-use urban destinations. Omaxe is an established real estate company, with over three decades of operating experience. The company operates with a diversified land bank and focuses on planned urban development across key regional markets. On a consolidated basis, Omaxe reported net loss of Rs 166.61 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 239.66 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales declined 17.57% YoY to Rs 320.82 crore in Q2 September 2025.