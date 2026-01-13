Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on February 1

Parliament session begins January 28

The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented on February 1, which falls on a Sunday, with the presentation scheduled to begin at 11:00 am in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the budget presentation process will take place in the Lower House, responding to a query during a press conference in New Delhi.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The session will be held in two phases, with the first phase running from January 28 to February 13 and the second phase from March 9 to April 2. The session will have a total of 30 sittings, with one break between the two phases.