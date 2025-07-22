Nifty July futures trade at discount

Eternal, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,060.90, a discount of 34.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,095 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty Nifty 50 index shed 29.80 points or 0.12% to 25,060.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.01% to 10.75.

Eternal, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.