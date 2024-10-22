Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 928.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 928.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 34.11% to Rs 1659.50 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 928.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 290.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 34.11% to Rs 1659.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2518.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1659.502518.60 -34 OPM %-24.30-9.17 -PBDT-227.90-93.20 -145 PBT-406.50-273.30 -49 NP928.30-290.50 LP

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

