Voltas consolidated net profit rises 106.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 4728.04 croreNet profit of Voltas rose 106.99% to Rs 241.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 4728.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4192.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 233.88% to Rs 841.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 15320.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12407.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
