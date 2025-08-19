OnMobile Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 46.77 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 46.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.7740.432.428.6825.223.3723.621.6321.89-0.48

