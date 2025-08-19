SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.11% to Rs 5.75 crore

Net Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 41.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 72.11% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.7520.62-13.22-15.96-18.84-18.99-42.00-42.94-41.05-31.60

