Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 51.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 51.71% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 190.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.190.34162.1566.2871.7016.2023.0813.8221.1210.2921.31

