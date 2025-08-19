Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 150.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.96% to Rs 1216.48 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 150.63% to Rs 27.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.96% to Rs 1216.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 827.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1216.48827.766.666.7559.9338.5838.1116.4127.9711.16

